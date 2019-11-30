Hoosiers Too Much For Jackrabbits

SDSU Falls At Indiana 64-50

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — South Dakota State men’s basketball tested Indiana Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, but fell 64-50 in a road battle.

The Jackrabbits are now 6-4 on the season, shooting 33.6 percent in the game with six 3-pointers while holding the Hoosiers to a season-low in points and field goal percentage (41.4).

Tray Buchanan paced the Jackrabbit attack with a season-high 15 points, hitting 7-of-10 from the field.

Baylor Scheierman added seven points and a team-best three assists off the bench, while Douglas Wilson scored six points. Alex Arians’ five rebounds led South Dakota State on the boards.

Tied at six near the 15-minute mark after a slow start from both squads, the Jackrabbits faced a barrage of Hoosier 3-pointers over the next three minutes as Indiana went in front for good. A 9-2 run pulled State back within two (20-18) after an Alou Dillon 3-pointer at 7:39, but the Hoosiers responded with 11 unanswered to push their advantage to double figures for the first time.

Down 37-26 at the half, South Dakota State cut the Hoosier lead to eight (42-34) after David Wingett’s trey at 15:54 of the second. That was as close as the Jackrabbits would come the rest away, however, as Indiana staved off further SDSU rallies to defend home court.

Game Notes

Saturday’s game was SDSU’s fifth consecutive against a program it has not previously faced.

Tray Buchanan led the team in scoring for the first time this season, reaching double figures for the second time as a Jackrabbit.

South Dakota State went 6-4 in the season’s opening month, posting a winning November record for the third year in a row.

Up Next

South Dakota State is off until Thursday when it travels to Bozeman, Montana to face the Montana State Bobcats. Thursday’s game tips at 9 p.m. CST as part of the Summit League/Big Sky scheduling agreement.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics