Hoosiers Too Much For Jackrabbits
SDSU Falls At Indiana 64-50
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — South Dakota State men’s basketball tested Indiana Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, but fell 64-50 in a road battle.
The Jackrabbits are now 6-4 on the season, shooting 33.6 percent in the game with six 3-pointers while holding the Hoosiers to a season-low in points and field goal percentage (41.4).
Tray Buchanan paced the Jackrabbit attack with a season-high 15 points, hitting 7-of-10 from the field.
Baylor Scheierman added seven points and a team-best three assists off the bench, while Douglas Wilson scored six points. Alex Arians’ five rebounds led South Dakota State on the boards.
Tied at six near the 15-minute mark after a slow start from both squads, the Jackrabbits faced a barrage of Hoosier 3-pointers over the next three minutes as Indiana went in front for good. A 9-2 run pulled State back within two (20-18) after an Alou Dillon 3-pointer at 7:39, but the Hoosiers responded with 11 unanswered to push their advantage to double figures for the first time.
Down 37-26 at the half, South Dakota State cut the Hoosier lead to eight (42-34) after David Wingett’s trey at 15:54 of the second. That was as close as the Jackrabbits would come the rest away, however, as Indiana staved off further SDSU rallies to defend home court.
Game Notes
- Saturday’s game was SDSU’s fifth consecutive against a program it has not previously faced.
- Tray Buchanan led the team in scoring for the first time this season, reaching double figures for the second time as a Jackrabbit.
- South Dakota State went 6-4 in the season’s opening month, posting a winning November record for the third year in a row.
Up Next
South Dakota State is off until Thursday when it travels to Bozeman, Montana to face the Montana State Bobcats. Thursday’s game tips at 9 p.m. CST as part of the Summit League/Big Sky scheduling agreement.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics