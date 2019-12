Mountain Lake Rallies To Claim Minnesota 9-Man State Football Title

Defeat Hancock 22-14

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Abraham Stoesz racked up 232 yards to help Mountain Lake rally from 14 down to defeat Hancock 22-14 in the Minnesota 9-Man State Football Championship at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights!