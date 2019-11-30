Northern Arizona Surges Past USD

Coyote Men Lose 76-72

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.—Northern Arizona outscored South Dakota 14-2 over the final four minutes of the game to steal a 76-72 victory Saturday at the Rolle Activity Center.

Luke Avdalovic and Andre Bernie scored 17 points each to lead the Lumberjacks (3-1), which had lost to South Dakota by double digits in each of the last two seasons. Avdalovic’s fourth 3-pointer of the game tied the game at 72-72 with 1:14 to go, and Cameron Shelton made two free throws with 37 seconds left that put the Lumberjacks ahead for good.

South Dakota got 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds from Stanley Umude, but fell to 6-2. Ty Chisom, playing in place of injured point guard Triston Simpson, notched a season-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Cody Kelley also had 17 points for the Coyotes.

It was the first time in 73 games that USD’s lineup didn’t include Simpson and it took awhile for the Coyotes to adjust. USD netted just nine points in the first 10 minutes of the game and trailed 24-9. That said, Kelley hit a 3 in the closing minute of the first half that gave the Coyotes a 32-31 lead and Northern Arizona led 33-32 at the break.

Northern Arizona built an 8-point lead early in the second half, but Tyler Peterson tied the game at 49-49 with a 3-pointer with 12:39 remaining. Down the stretch, it was South Dakota that built its largest lead. Chisom and Umude made back-to-back layups and USD led 70-62 with 3:45 to go.

But those were the final field goals for South Dakota. Nik Mains got two back for the ‘Jacks before Cameron Satterwhite and Avdalovic hit back-to-back 3’s to tie it. Hagedorn was called for an offensive foul, and on the other end, Shelton was fouled and hit a pair to make it 74-72.

South Dakota turned it over for the fourth time down the stretch, and Umude was called for a hard foul on Shelton while contesting a layup with 16 seconds left. Shelton made 1-of-2 to make it 75-72 and was fouled again four seconds later. He made 1-of-2 again to put the game out of reach.

Northern Arizona took 35 free throws, but only made 20. South Dakota was 15-of-21 from the stripe.

The Coyotes finish a season-long, four-game road trip Monday against the Washington Huskies.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics