Plane Crash Near Chamberlain

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Brule County Sheriff Department has confirmed an airplane has crashed just south of Chamberlain.

They say the crash happened this afternoon.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board there is nine fatalities and three people injured. There were 12 people on board the Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

NTSB says the plane crashed shortly after take off.

Brule County Sheriff Department says this is an ongoing investigation.

KDLT will update as more information becomes available.