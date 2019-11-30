Scoreboard Saturday, November 30th
NBA G-League
Skyforce 124, Northern Arizona 99
USHL
Dubuque 3, Stampede 2 (*Final in OT)
Men’s College Basketball
Indiana 64, SDSU 50
Northern Arizona 76, USD 72
Sioux Falls 74, SMSU 56
Augustana 75, Wayne State 61
MSU-Moorhead 81, Northern State 74
Mount Marty 93, St. Ambrose 90
Dordt 86, Peru State 67
Northwestern 92, Dickinson State 81
Women’s College Basketball
USD 91, Northern Illinois 48
Florida Gulf Coast 71, SDSU 70
Wayne State 80, Augustana 76
SMSU 70, Western Oregon 62
Northern State 66, Colorado Christian 61
H.S. Football
MN 9-Man State Championship
Mountain Lake 22, Hancock 14
College Football
Minnesota 38, Wisconsin 17
Kansas State 27, Iowa State 17
FCS Playoffs-First Round @ Cedar Falls, IA
Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3 (*UNI At SDSU Next Saturday At 1 PM in Second Round)