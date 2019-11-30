Skyforce Sweep Northern Arizona

Sioux Falls Wins Second Straight 124-99

SIOUX FALLS, SD – In the team’s highest scoring game of the season, the Sioux Falls Skyforce routed the Northern Arizona Suns by a final score of 129-94 on Saturday night from the Sanford Pentagon. The victory gives the Skyforce a 4-1 advantage on Heritage Court so far this season.

Jeremiah Martin scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half alone as the Skyforce outscored the Suns by 17 over the final two quarters. Martin’s scoring output marked his third 30-point effort so far this season.

Mychal Mulder (21 points, 7-10 FG) scored the first 13-points of the game for Sioux Falls (5-6). The Skyforce were able end the period on a 15-2 run, which gave them an 18-point cushion heading into the second quarter.

Despite shooting 31.6 percent on 6-for-19 shooting in the opening period, Northern Arizona (2-6) responded by shooting 45.5 percent (10-22 FG) from the field over the next 12 minutes. Phoenix Suns two-way player Jared Harper (18 points and seven assists) tallied 13-points in the period alone, but the Suns trailed Sioux Falls 65-47 at intermission.

Sioux Falls shot 68.4 percent from the field on 13-for-19 shooting in the third period and went on a 24-11 run to the 3:08 mark of the quarter, building a 31-point lead after the third quarter.

The Skyforce bench featured three double-digit scorers and took advantage of extended minutes in the fourth quarter, accounting for all 33 of the team’s points in the period, putting the Suns away in back-to-back nights.

Miami HEAT two-way player Daryl Macon (17 points, 10 assists and seven boards) secured his second-straight double-double of the season in just 25 minutes of work.

Phoenix Suns assignees Jalen Lecque (nine points) and Ty Jerome (18 points, 6-8 FG) scored 27 of the 41 bench points for Northern Arizona.

Sioux Falls voyages to Austin on Friday, December 6 to face the Spurs at 7:30PM CT. The Spurs (4-5), coming off a 122-101 loss to South Bay, will host the Texas Legends on Wednesday, December 4 before playing the Skyforce.

The Suns host the Memphis Hustle for two games on Tuesday, December 3 and Thursday, December 5 at 6:30PM MT. The Hustle (8-0) defeated the OKC Blue 133-113 on Saturday, November 30 to stay the only unbeaten team in the G League.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce