Company Official’s Post Confirms Identities of Plane Crash Victims

BRULE COUNTY, S.D. – Although authorities haven’t officially released the names of the victims the Associated Press reports that Travis Garza, president of the wellness company Kyani, said in a Facebook post that the crash near Chamberlain on Saturday afternoon killed founders Jim and Kirk Hansen.

Garza says the wreck also killed Jim Hansen’s father, Jim Hansen Sr.; Kirk Hansen’s children, Stockton and Logan; his sons-in-law, Kyle Taylor and Tyson Dennert; and Jim Hansen’s son, Jake, and grandson, Houston.

Three other extended family members were hospitalized with injuries.

Flight Aware listed the plane that crashed Saturday as registered to Conrad & Bischoff Inc., a petroleum products distributor based in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Hansen’s were executives with Conrad & Bischoff, Kyani and KJ’s Super Stores.

The East Idaho News, citing relatives, reported that the family had been on a hunting trip.

Kirk Hansen is a licensed pilot.

An Idaho-based company says its two founders and seven of their relatives died in a weekend plane crash in South Dakota.

