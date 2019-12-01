Coyotes Snubbed From NCAA Volleyball Tournament Field, Will Host In NIVC

USD To Host Opening Rounds Of National Invitational Volleyball Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. — After a 27-1 regular season in which the Coyote volleyball team seemed destined for a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament, a loss in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals left their hopes in the hands of a selection committee tonight.

And their worst fears were realized as that committee left them on the outside looking in at the 64-team NCAA Tournament field as one of the first four teams out.

Despite a 27-2 record and RPI of 42, which was almost identical to the Denver team that got an at-large bid last year, the Coyotes only played one team that finished with an RPI inside the top 50, something which the selection committee seemed to put a premium on.

South Dakota’s season will instead continue in the 32-team National Invitational Volleyball Championship which is the equivalent of basketball’s NIT.

USD will host the first two rounds on beginning on Thursday when they take on Central Michigan at 7 PM. UNLV and UMKC will square off in the early match at 4:30. The winner of those two matches will meet on Friday at 2 PM.

The championship of the tournament will be on either December 16th, 17th or 18th. For more on that event you can read USD’s press release on it below.

