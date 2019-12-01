Cutting Down On Turnovers Key To An SDSU Playoff Run

12 Of 21 SDSU Turnovers This Season Came In Four Losses

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Perhaps the most surprising and controversial part of this year’s FCS Playoff bracket was South Dakota State getting a seed and bye instead of Northern Iowa.

Next week these two will settle it on the field.

The Panthers defeated San Diego 17-3 to advance to the second round and a return trip to Brookings where the Jackrabbits defeated them 38-7 two weeks ago.

It’ll be the second time in three years they’ve met in the second round, with SDSU winning 37-22 two years ago. Despite that and the victory earlier this year, the Panthers and Jacks have played to a draw over the last four years, splitting their six meetings.

And the Jackrabbits aren’t heading into the playoffs on a high note after their 24-21 loss at South Dakota. The biggest emphasis heading into the playoffs has to be cutting down turnovers. Though State has committed just 21 all season, 12 of them came in their four losses.

The Jacks and Panthers kick off at 1 PM on Saturday.