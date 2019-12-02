Bell Ringers Needed in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s that time of year again. Bell ringers and red kettles are out in front of stores to collect money for the Salvation Army. While some people give their dollars, the non-profit is also looking for people to volunteer their time.

Friends Marilyn Boese and Linda Maxwell have been giving back for 13 years by volunteering together as bell ringers.

“If we get too cold, one of us can go warm up while the other one rings the bell,” said Boese.

They are both a part of the organization Sioux Falls Retired School Personnel.

“As a teacher, I knew that the Salvation Army really did things for the students that I worked with and they are for children and families and it’s such a worthwhile organization that I thought it would be a good way to use my time,” said Boese.

Each year, the organization picks a day. Then several of its members volunteer for an hour throughout that day. It’s a tradition that’s lasted more than 20 years.

“Well, it’s a small way that I can give back to the community, just one small thing,” said Maxwell.

However, what they do makes a big impact.

“Helps with largely our Christmas programming. So food baskets, goes for toys as well and helps throughout the whole year with utility assistance, food assistance, rental assistance,” said Captain Crystal Sherack with Salvation Army in Sioux Falls.

It also allows kids like six-year-old Esme Viscarra to learn the true meaning of Christmas. Viscarra and her grandma donated their loose change to those who need it more.

“Because it’s helpful and you will make them really happy,” said Viscarra.

Although it can be cold the volunteer duo says bell ringing is worth it.

“They’re so generous around Christmas time. They come out with their arms full of packages and they reach in their pocket and get out a coin for us. It just never fails. Every year they come through,” said Boese.

Which is why volunteering has become one of the most wonderful times of the year for these two friends.

If you’re interested in signing up, you will be expected to do at least a two hour shift. The biggest days volunteers are needed are weekdays. You can go to registertoring.com to sign up. Bell ringing ends on Christmas Eve. This year, the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls is trying to raise $350,000, which they say is their biggest goal yet.