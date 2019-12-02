Big Honors for SDSU’s Leah Manuleleua

Big Honors for SDSU's Leah Manuleleua

KANSAS CITY – South Dakota State’s Leah Manuleleua was announced Monday as a member of the All-United Soccer Coaches’ All-West Region Second Team.

Manuleleua closed her Jackrabbit career in award-winning fashion, being named the Summit League’s Offensive Player of the Year. She closed the year tied for first in the league with 11 goals, including a Summit League record seven game-winners. That game-winning tally is fifth among NCAA Division I schools. Additionally, the Manteca, California native paced the Summit League with 26 points overall, adding four assists in her 22 starts.

A two-time All-Summit League selection, Manuleleua leaves SDSU tied for fifth in career points (57) and goals (23), third in career points (1.02) and goals (0.41) per game, and first in career game-winning scores (12).

She is the eighth Jackrabbit to be selected as an all-region performer by the United Soccer Coaches (previously known as the NSCAA) and the third in the last two years. Maggie Smither and Annie Williams were second team picks in 2018.