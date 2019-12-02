Drunk Driver Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS
Police are investigating after they say a drunk driver struck a pedestrian in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Police say the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. near East 9th Street and Phillips Avenue. They say a pedestrian was struck by a suspected drunk driver.
The vehicle ended up on the sidewalk and the driver was arrested for DWI and reckless driving.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.