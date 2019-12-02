Johnson Wants a National Title at Mount Marty

Johnson Wants a National Title at Mount Marty

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON, SD….It’s easy to see why Colby Johnson got the chance to play basketball at Mount Marty.

“Colby’s a tremendous player both offensively and defensively. He can guard big, he can guard small, he can catch and shoot, he can drive it.” Mount Marty Head Coach Todd Lorensen says.

It’s how the Denver native made it to Yankton that makes you see why he plays each game like it’s his last.

Johnson started at William Penn in Iowa, transferred after redshirting his freshman year to a community college in California, and was set to play at Grace University in 2017-18.

“The school closed down before the season even started. Second semester I went home, I wasn’t in school. That’s when all the questions started coming in. Where am I going to go? Am I still going to be playing?” Mount Marty Senior Colby Johnson says.

That’s when former Mount Marty coach Cody Schilling got in touch.

“He just really sold me on an opportunity. And that’s all I’ve built my career on is just the opportunity to come and do my thing. And I just took full advantage of my opportunity and wanted to shine.” Johnson says.

And Colby has.

After leading the team with 16.5 points a game last year, he’s up to 18 a game this year and their top rebounder, helping lead the Lancers to a 10-2 start.

“You know we talk about be a good basketball player, don’t just be a great shooter or great driver. He’s a guy that brings a ton of flexibility to us both offensively and defensively.” Lorensen says.

Opportunity was all Colby Johnson wanted, so it’s no surprise that he sees more of it for his team.

“We’ve been through a lot, JUCO guys and D2 guys, and so we just want to come here and end it on a good note. We want to win a national championship here and we want to change the momentum at Mount Marty.” Colby says.

In Yankton, Zach Borg, KDLT Sprots.