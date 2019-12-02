NTSB Releases New Information on Fatal Chamberlain Plane Crash

CHAMBERLAIN

The National Transportation Safety Board has released more information on a fatal plane crash that killed nine Idaho family members this weekend.

The NTSB says the Pilatus PC-12 airplane crashed shortly after departing the Chamberlain Municipal Airport at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The NTSB says the pilot and passengers arrived in Chamberlain on Friday for an annual pheasant hunting trip. They say the pilot filed plans with the FAA and received clearance to fly directly to Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The FAA issued an alert for a missing plane shortly after the pilot didn’t activate the flight plan after departing around 12:26 p.m. The NTSB says the plane crashed one mile away from the runway.

The NTSB is continuing its investigation and is looking into any avionics or engine monitoring equipment it can salvage. Over the coming days, they will work on documenting the airplane and wreckage pattern, examining its systems, flight controls, and engine.

The NTSB expects to complete this process of the investigation by the weekend and will release a preliminary report in about two weeks with the full investigation being completed in 12 to 24 months.

Nine of the 12 occupants of the airplane suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The three survivors were injured.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)

The three survivors of a South Dakota plane crash that killed nine members of an extended family from Idaho are in stable condition at a hospital.

The survivors of Saturday’s crash in a cornfield near Chamberlain are being treated at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. The family was returning from an annual pheasant-hunting trip when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the midst of a winter storm warning.

Jeff Walbom, the family representative, called the crash a “total tragedy” for the extended family.

Brothers Jim and Kirk Hansen, who founded the nutritional and wellness products company Kyani, were killed in the crash, along with seven other male family members. Kirk’s son Josh and Jim’s son, Matt, and son-in-law Thomas Long survived.