Pending Immigration Cases Increase 70 Percent

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Recently released data from Syracuse University shows that pending immigration cases have increased 70 percent since last year in Minnesota’s Bloomington federal immigration court.

The court handles cases from North Dakota and South Dakota in addition to Minnesota. Minnesota Public Radio reports that six immigration judges currently handle the cases for the three states. Minnesota currently has 13,703 pending cases. North Dakota and South Dakota don’t have pending cases.