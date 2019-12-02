Sioux Falls Police: Three Juveniles Stabbed, Juvenile Suspect in Custody

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls Police say three juveniles were stabbed on the bike trail Friday night.

Police say the incident happened near West 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the suspect, also a juvenile, has been arrested. Police are not releasing any other information about the case because it involves juveniles.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family member of one of the juveniles. The page says one of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, had his throat “slashed” and underwent emergency surgery.

All two other victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not given an update on their conditions.