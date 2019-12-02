Tomorrow: Funeral Service for Former City Councilor Kermit Staggers

SIOUX FALLS

A funeral and visitation have been scheduled for former Sioux Falls City Councilor Kermit Staggers.

Staggers passed away last week at the age of 72. Visitation services are being held tonight at First Chrisitan Church in Sioux Falls from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. Staggers will be buried at the Sioux Falls Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are given to the University of Sioux Falls or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.