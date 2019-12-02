USD Volleyball Team Disappointed, But Proud of Season

VERMILLION, SD… The USD volleyball team was hoping to make the NCAA tournament after an incredible 27-1 regular season. But a first round loss in the Summit League tournament to Omaha cost them a spot in the big dance, despite having a solid RPI. The Yotes only other loss came early in the season to Iowa State. So were they disappointed with Sunday’s news? Leanne Williamson, USD Volleyball Coach says: “It wasn’t necessarily going to be a surprise to us one way or another. But I think this team has worked so hard this year and has put so much into it and has acheieved so much greatness in a lot of situations that it’s disappointing. I’m not going to pretend that we weren’t disappointed in that moment, you could see it in the players’ faces. But to me what I said to them and what I will continue to re-iterate is this does not take away from what this team has accomplished all season …”

USD will host 1st and 2nd round games in the NIVC Thursday and Friday. That’s volleyball’s version of the W-N-I-T that the women’s basketball team recently won. USD will play Central Michigan Thursday at 7:00. If they win they will play against Friday at 2:00 against the winner of the UNLV-UMKC contest which is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30.