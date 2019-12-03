Committee Recommends Audit of Downtown Parking Ramp Project

SIOUX FALLS

The parking ramp project in downtown Sioux Falls could be getting its own audit.

The decision was made in a 3-2 vote at the Sioux Falls Audit Committee meeting Monday night. City Councilor Theresa Stehly proposed the audit in addition to the 2020 city audit.

Stehly says the parking ramp project and the ‘Parking Ramp Enterprise Fund’ each need their own specialized audits. She says the parking ramp project in “murky” and “problematic” and says there needs to be more done to regain the public’s trust and assurance in the project.

The audit recommendations will be sent to the Sioux Falls City Council for final approval.