Coyotes Disappointed, But Ready to Host Tourney

VERMILLION, SD…The Coyote volleyball team planned to be together practicing this week well before going 27-2.

They just expected to be getting ready for their second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and still believe they should be after Sunday night’s snub.

“I mean yes, in my heart I do, because I think we were first out.” USD Senior Elizabeth Loschen says.

“Yeah I do feel like we do belong but, I mean, what can you do about it? You can’t do a thing about it.” USD Junior Sami Slaughter says.

Despite a final RPI of 38, USD’s loss to Omaha in the conference tournament proved to be the first of a chain of upsets across the country that burst their bubble, as did a non-conference schedule that saw them play just one team inside the top 50.

“There’s teams that even we scheduled this year that we thought were going to be a little bit higher that had better RPI’s in the past. And there’s nothing you can fully do once you obviously get into the season. So we won a lot, we did our part, unfortunately it just didn’t play out the way we wanted it to.” USD Head Coach Leanne Williamson says.

Putting the disappointment aside is a little easier for the Coyotes knowing they can send a statement in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

“If we make a big run we’re proving that we possibly should have been in the NCAA Tournament.” Loschen says.

It’s eerily similar to the Coyote women’s basketball team of 2016 which turned their snub into a run to the WNIT championship.

“Now they’re a team that people look at and they’re a top mid-major program. And that’s something we look to build in the future.” Loschen says.

As for the present, these Coyotes are eager to do what they’ve done all season.

“We never thought it would be like this, especially the seniors, they thought that they were done playing here and now they get an opportunity to. So we’re just going to go kick butt in the tournament that we’re in.” Slaughter says.

Live for their next match, together.

In Vermillion, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.