‘Eat Fit Go’ to Close its Doors After 3 Years in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS

A grab-and-go food business offering healthier food options will be closing its doors in Sioux Falls.

‘Eat Fit Go’ opened near 57th Street and Louise Avenue in 2016. The store offers ready-to-eat meals with a health-forward focus.

In a Facebook post, the store announced they will be closing for good once their current inventory sells out.