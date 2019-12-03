Giving Tuesday Donations Benefitting Local Non-Profits

MITCHELL

In the midst of the holiday shopping season, there is one day carved out that’s designated to giving back. The spirit of Giving Tuesday is all about helping others. That selfless spirit is alive and well in the small town of Mitchell.

The doors to 32 non-profit organizations are open in Mitchell to serve a population of about 15,000. 20 of those organizations gathered on Giving Tuesday to raise as many donations as possible.

Because though this city is small it faces big issues, from substance abuse, domestic violence, and broken homes, people of all ages need help.

“Meth is a serious problem, and it’s really serious in Mitchell here anymore,” says CASA Volunteer Dale Houchin.

“We’ve served about 250 women so far this year,” says Ashley Hobbs with the Mitchell Area Safe House

“The kids need a little extra guidance in their lives, need a friend, somebody just to be there for them,” says Jean Haley with Big Little Friend.

That’s why donations, like those from Giving Tuesday, are so important to non-profits.

“It just only increases the amount of services we can provide for these women and children and better suit things to get them what they need,” says Ashley.

These issues plague communities everywhere but organizations in Mitchell aren’t fighting them alone, they’re fighting together.

“As non-profits, we try and collaborate as much as we can. we serve, a lot of us, the same families. So, it just makes sense for us to work together,” says Jean.

To donate to causes in Mitchell or to any non-profits state-wide, head to southdakotagives.org.