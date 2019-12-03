Governor Noem Reduces State Spending in 2021 Budget Proposal

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PIERRE

Governor Kristi Noem had one strong message in her budget address on Tuesday, money is tight.

Governor Noem told lawmakers to brace for slower economic growth during the next fiscal year. It comes as the state continues with disaster recovery from storms and lower farm spending during the trade war with China.

Governor Noem did propose spending on upgrading emergency responders’ radio systems, broadband internet access, and fighting meth. She also proposed withholding a pay increase to match inflation for state employees.

“It’s been a difficult year. 2019 turned out to be a very different year than we all thought it would be standing here 12 months ago. We started months ago, telling our agencies and departments to stop spending any money that they could and that they have some discretion over. That accounted for $17 million in savings, which we reflected in this budget,” said Governor Noem.

Lawmakers will return to Pierre next month for the legislative session. That’s where they will put together a budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.