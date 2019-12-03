GPAC Has Red Raiders Ready For NAIA Tournament

ORANGE CITY, IA… The 2nd-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders came within a whisker of a perfect season. But it starts all over Tuesday night at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City when they play in the NAIA national volleyball tournament. There’s no doubt in the head coach’s mind that playing in the rugged GPAC has his team well prepared for the tournament along with other teams in the conference that made the nationals. Kyle Vanden Bosch, Northwestern Volleyball Coach says: “It’s huge because you have to prepare every night here and with everybody being so good, by the time you get to post season stuff you’ve seen pretty much everything the NAIA has to offer. Great left sides, great middles, stud servers. So every team feels pretty prepared going into the post season in this conference…”

Northwestern brings a 28-1 record into the NAIA tournament and plays pool play games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.