Gun Background Checks on Pace to Break Record in 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. When gunmakers and dealers gather this week in Las Vegas for the industry's largest annual conference, they will be grappling with slumping sales and a shift in politics that many didn't envision two years ago when gun-friendly Donald Trump and a GOP-controlled Congress took office. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward a record high this year. The industry says that reflects growing fears among gun owners that the next president could restrict their rights.

By the end of November, more than 25.4 million background checks had been conducted by the FBI. That puts 2019 on pace to break the record of 27.5 million set in 2016.

On Black Friday alone, the FBI ran 202,465 background checks. That’s one every 4.85 seconds.

