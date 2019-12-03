Helping Working South Dakotans Get Back on Their Feet

The organization stepping in to support single parents, the elderly and disabled when they may otherwise fall through the cracks

Too many of us know that it’s not always easy to make ends meet, even when you’re working. For single parents, older workers and those with disabilities in particular, it can be tough to make paychecks stretch far enough to cover the rising cost of rent, let alone all of the other bills. That is where Sioux Falls Housing and Redevelopment Commission often steps in for area families in need. The organization is one of hundreds hoping you’ll learn more about them and support their cause this Giving Tuesday. Learn more here about the Housing and Redevelopment Commission, and click here for the rest of the South Dakota organizations taking part in this year’s event.