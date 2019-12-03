Sioux Falls Woman, Family Dog Killed in Overnight House Fire

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says a woman and the family dog were killed in a house fire overnight.

Fire crews responded to the two-story home at 5717 W. 15th Street around 11:50 p.m. When firefighters arrived, bystanders reported someone was trapped upstairs along with a family pet.

Crews were able to make entry through the front door and they attempted to make their way up the stairs but were driven back by heavy flames. They then tried to attack the fire from a back deck and ladders but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reports conditions deteriorated rapidly and forced them back.

Two people were able to escape before firefighters arrived, another has been hospitalized with injuries. There is no word yet as to how the fire started, investigators remain at the scene. There was one report of a minor injury to a first responder.

Crews will be on scene through the day on Tuesday.