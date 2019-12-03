How to “Bundle Up” This Winter Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD—- While many of us are decorating Christmas trees at home, one Sioux Falls woman is decorating trees downtown with free winter gear.

For the third year in a row, Denise Patton is in downtown Sioux Falls doing her part to ensure people “bundle-up” this winter season.

“Drive-up if you need a hat and if you need a hat to stay warm take it. It’s that simple,” said Denise.

Denise hangs up donated scarves, gloves, socks and winter hats for those in need on trees.

Last year, with the help of her husband and volunteers, Denise says she put up about 1,400 items.

This year, she is hoping to double that number.

“This isn’t even just for homeless people. This is for anybody who needs it, I don’t need to know. Everybody [has] a story, maybe you just lost a job or you’re dealing with some family illnesses, whatever your reason is it doesn’t make any difference,” said Denise.

Her primary location for hanging items is downtown at First Lutheran Church.

But, with such a high demand for the clothing items, she has an additional location this year at the Ronald McDonald House.

When she finds one of her trees empty, Patton says she gets a bittersweet feeling.

“Each day I put items up I try to check the next day and when I only see one or two items it makes me a little sad that there is that sort of a need. But, I’m really happy in a sense in that we found an avenue to get things to people that need them,” said Denise.

And if you want to contribute it’s as simple as going to your local Sioux Falls library, finding a bin and dropping something in.