Investing In Our Communities: South Dakota Community Foundation

If you're looking to stretch your dollars for good this #GivingTuesday, this organization always works to maximize your impact

Whether you’re an individual looking to make a difference with your dollars, a non-profit in need of support or a community looking to be matched with funds for an upcoming project, the South Dakota Community Foundation has been working to grow your donor dollars and make a difference across the state since 1987.

If you’re unsure about where best to give this #GivingTuesday or at any point during the year, the Foundation is a reliable resource to help ensure your money is put to good use and the exact use for which you intend. For more on the South Dakota Community Foundation, it’s mission and how to give, click here or listen to the interview with Jeff Veltkamp, below.