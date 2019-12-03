Mitchell Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Killing Wife

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

A Mitchell man who admitted to killing his wife will spend nearly two decades behind bars. A judge sentenced 41-year-old James Brinker to 18 years in prison on Tuesday.

That sentence is part of a plea agreement for first-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Marie Brinker.

Authorities say Brinker wrapped his wife in a blanket, put a sock in her mouth, and tied a belt around her head which caused her to suffocate.

Brinker received credit for two years served in the Davison County Jail.