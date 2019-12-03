Noem Set to Lay Out Proposed Budget Amid Revenue Dips

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem will offer her plans on how the state might have to make do with less in 2021 during her annual budget address. The loss of revenue from an internet tax and lower-than-expected revenue may lead to a smaller budget for next fiscal year. The governor is scheduled to unveil her proposed budget in Pierre. Legislators will be in session in just a few weeks to take up her proposals and hear from state agencies to craft a final budget.