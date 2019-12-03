Northwestern Rolls in Pool Play on Day One of NAIA National Volleyball Tournament

SIOUX CITY, IA… The Northwestern Red Raiders improved to 29-1 Tuesday night in pool play at the NAIA National Volleyball tournament in Sioux City. GPAC Player of the Year Anna Wedel led the way with 14 kills as the Raiders rolled past Martin Methodist 25-13, 25-13, 25-10. They play Lawrence Tech Wednesday at 6:00 and then Corban Thursday at the same time. Kyle Vanden Bosch’s team came into the tournament ranked 2nd in the country after their only loss in the GPAC tournament.