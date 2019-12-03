NWS: Rising Concerns for Spring Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Although we’re only heading into the winter season, some are already thinking about the flooding possibilities for spring of 2020.

Though it’s too soon to tell exactly how severe it could be, National Weather Service Hydrologist Mike Gillispie talked about what they can predict so far.

“I’ve never seen any of these gages in the 25 years freeze above flood level and that’s what we’re gonna do this year,” says Gillispie.

According to the National Weather Service, 2019 set the record as the wettest year for the state of South Dakota.

Many areas across the state haven’t fully recovered from the past year of record flooding.

“The biggest issue we’re looking at right now is just how wet we are after the record rainfall.”

“Here in Sioux Falls we’re less than an inch away from breaking the record wettest year right now, that was set just last year.”

Rivers and streams are running 3 to 6 feet higher than normal and lakes and wetlands are full.

“We just don’t have room to store any of that water that we normally would come next spring.”

As for what to expect come Spring of 2020, “We can’t really get into specifics on how bad the flooding could be next year but the chances of flooding are obviously gonna be higher next spring than they would normally be just because of how wet it is. You know… Our level of concern is very much higher than normal.”

Aaron Smith, owner of Aaron Smith State Farm Insurance, says flood insurance is definitely something people should consider.

“There is way more flood insurance now than there ever was even 20 years ago,” says Smith.

“I would check into what a flood rate would be or the sewer and drain backup endorsement also. It seems to become way in more effect with what the high waters have been.”

Smith says one of the biggest things to remember is to have coverage at least a month before spring flooding begins, “To be covered you have to have it enforced for 30 days. So you have to buy it 30 days before the event happens.”

To give you an idea of cost, sewer and drain backup endorsement can be just $8 to $12 a month, depending on the size and value of your home.