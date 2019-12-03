On Demand Bus Rides to be Tested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The city of Sioux Falls is working to improve public transportation. They are considering switching to something called an “on-demand” system. However, some are voicing concerns about it being too complicated for many people who rely on the bus.

Currently buses move along a fixed route, which means they have the same routes everyday that run at the same times. However, the city is considering an on-demand option.

“Uses data and autonomous vehicle routing software to change where these vehicles are going based on where our passengers actually want to go,” said Allie Hartzler, Innovation Coordinator for the city of Sioux Fall.

City staff first want to test this mass transit on-demand system to see if it’s a good fit for Sioux Falls. So they will be rolling out a pilot version. Rides can be scheduled with a smartphone, traditional cell phone, landline or computer. You’ll receive a pick-up location, which will be within zero to three blocks of your location. The city will first test the system out on Saturdays because it will impact fewer people.

“Of course we want this to have a big reach if it’s successful, but while we’re learning if it works we want to be able to control it as much as possible,” said Hartzler.

For now fares will remain the same, which is $1.50 to ride the bus.

“We don’t want there to be any barriers for someone to try this new system. That isn’t to say in the future we won’t re-evaluate that system. But for the pilot program, we believe the fares should be consistent,” said Hartzler.

Some citizens like Melanie Bliss are concerned the new system will cause issues. She’s concerned about the stops where people get dropped off and picked up not always being consistent.

“There’s a lot of issues about people with disabilities, there’s a lot of issues where English isn’t people’s first language. It’s complicated to explain where the bus stops are. They don’t have times on the bus stops,” said Bliss.

Bliss says she’s supportive of having a more modern transit system, but doesn’t believe On Demand is it.

The city hopes to launch the pilot program in the summer or early fall of 2020. They say the pilot program should run for about a year.