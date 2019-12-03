Over 500K Pot Vapes Seized in 2 Years as Busts Rise in US

NEW YORK (AP)

As health officials scrutinize marijuana vaping, it’s increasingly on law enforcement’s radar, too.

Authorities across the country have seized at least 510,000 marijuana vape cartridges and arrested more than 120 people in the past two years.

That’s according to an Associated Press tally derived from interviews, court records, news accounts and official releases.

People targeted in the busts include a Wisconsin mother and her sons, charged in a black-market manufacturing operation that allegedly churned out thousands of cartridges a day packed with THC.

In New York City, drug authorities say they’ve seized about 200,000 illegal cartridges just since this summer.

The special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York office says it is putting more resources into pursuing organizations trafficking in illegal marijuana vaping products.

