Scoreboard Tuesday, December 3rd

Women’s Volleyball

NAIA Nationals in Sioux City
(Pool Play)

Northwestern 3, Martin Methodist 0 *#2 Raiders now 29-1, Wedel 14 kills

NHL

Wild 4, Florida 2 *Wild scored final 4 goal (13-11-4)

H.S. Wrestling

Roosevelt @ West Central
Parker 63, Beresford/AH 15
Parker 42, Howard 29
Parker 57, Sioux Valley 19

H.S. Gymnastics

Lincoln Triangular

133.15  Lincoln
112.40  Washington
100.70  Vermillion

*Elizabeth Boysen (L) 35.25

Dual

145.30  Deuel
133.35  Madison

*36.80 Morgan Kwasniewski (D)
*36.35 Paige Simon (D)
*36.20 Rachel Blue (D)

Dual

134.90 Harrisburg
132.95  O’Gorman

*Payton Steffensen (OG)

 

