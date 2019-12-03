Scoreboard Tuesday, December 3rd
Women’s Volleyball
NAIA Nationals in Sioux City
(Pool Play)
Northwestern 3, Martin Methodist 0 *#2 Raiders now 29-1, Wedel 14 kills
NHL
Wild 4, Florida 2 *Wild scored final 4 goal (13-11-4)
H.S. Wrestling
Roosevelt @ West Central
Parker 63, Beresford/AH 15
Parker 42, Howard 29
Parker 57, Sioux Valley 19
H.S. Gymnastics
Lincoln Triangular
133.15 Lincoln
112.40 Washington
100.70 Vermillion
*Elizabeth Boysen (L) 35.25
Dual
145.30 Deuel
133.35 Madison
*36.80 Morgan Kwasniewski (D)
*36.35 Paige Simon (D)
*36.20 Rachel Blue (D)
Dual
134.90 Harrisburg
132.95 O’Gorman
*Payton Steffensen (OG)