West Central Pins Roosevelt on the Mats

HARTFORD, SD… The West Central Trojans got off to a great start in the wrestling season Tuesday night. They hosted the Roosevelt Rough Riders and jumped on top early with pins from Jude Jarding at 113 pounds and Carter Heumiller at 120. The Riders roared back behind pins from Riley Hollingshead at 132 and Eli Leonhardt at 138. But the Trojans went on to win 51-30.