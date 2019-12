Cheeseman, Carr Lead DWU Past Mount Marty

MITCHELL, SD… The 13th-ranked DWU women improved to 8-2 with a convincing 73-42 win over Mount Marty Wednesday night at the Corn Palace. The Tigers dynamic duo of Kynedi Cheeseman (NAIA Player of the Week) who led the way with 26 points and Sarah Carr with 25 points outscored the Lancers by themselves. Hannah Williams led Mount Marty with 16 points.