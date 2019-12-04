Coyotes Beat Creighton Behind Career Night for Sjerven

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota junior center Hannah Sjerven poured in a career high 28 points to lead the Coyotes to a 72-65 victory over Creighton Wednesday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

No. 24 South Dakota (8-1) topped the Big East’s Creighton (6-2) for the fifth-straight meeting.

“Tonight was a battle versus a very good team in Creighton,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzwueit. “Our young ladies did a great job of playing with toughness and awareness on both ends.

“Our ability to score efficiently and score at the rim proved to be the difference in tonight’s game.”

Sjerven nearly recorded her first double-double of the season with 28 points, nine boards and a season-high five blocked shots. Sjerven was 9-of-15 from the floor in the game with 10 made free throws. She also drew nine fouls while not committing one. Sjerven improved to sixth in USD history for blocked shots with 82.

Senior guard Ciara Duffy continued her streak of nine-straight double-figure games to start the season with 13 points, five boards and four assists. On her ninth point, a free-throw in the first quarter, Duffy surpassed 2019 graduate Allison Arens for eighth on USD’s career scoring list.

A trio of Coyotes finished with eight points. Senior guard Madison McKeever totaled eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Senior forward Taylor Frederick and junior guard Liv Korngable both tallied eight points and three boards.

Creighton was led by junior guard Tatum Rembao and sophomore guard Payton Brotzki’s 13 points a piece. Senior forward Jaylyn Agnew, who was leading the Big East at 20 points per game entering tonight’s contest, was held to 12 points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field.

South Dakota took the advantage inside, while the Coyote defense held the nation’s 10th-best 3-point shooting team to 6-of-28 (21.4 percent) beyond the arc. The Coyotes attempted a season-low 10 triples, making five of them.

The Coyotes led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter before Creighton forced a series of turnovers near the end of the game and closed the lead down to seven.

South Dakota continues its longest homestand of the season on Saturday with Coppin State at 1 p.m.