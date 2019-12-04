Coyotes Tough Schedule Will Help Prepare The For Summit League

Coyotes Tough Schedule Will Help Prepare The For Summit League

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, SD… The USD women start a home stand Wednesday night when they host the Creighton Blue Jays. The Coyotes are 7-1 and ranked 24th in the coaches poll this week with wins over several big-time programs like Ohio State, Missouri and Utah. Their only loss was to Missouri State and the Bears are 18th in the poll. The schedule was put together for a reason, to make them better when it really counts.

Dawn Plitzuweit, USD WBB Coach says: “Well our goal is to prepare ourselves for the Summit League while also facing great competition and a variety of styles of play. And we certainly will see that in the games that we have. At the same time we want to play in some challenging environments and we have that as well…”

Ciara Duffy, USD Senior says: “It’s definitely a good motivator for us. I think each game is going to build toughness playing some of these good teams on the road will prepare us for our conference schedule because the Summit League is going to be really good this year like it kind of is every year…”