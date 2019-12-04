DTSF Inc. “Coupon Book” Exchanges Deals for Donations

SIOUX FALLS

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, Downtown Sioux Falls merchants have released their seventh annual coupon book.

This book is bringing businesses together for a good cause.

“It’s just such a good opportunity to give back to the community,” said Child’s Play Toys Owner Nancy Savage.

Since the beginning, Child’s Play Toys Owner Nancy Savage has given a coupon to the Downtown Sioux Falls coupon book. For just $15, you can have access to over $300 worth of deals.

“Ours is $10 off a $50 purchase and the book is $15. We just always tell people it’s going to a good cause, when people come up if they are spending over $50 already it’s like why not just do that. You’ve almost already paid for the book and it’s going to charity,” said Savage.

Over 30 businesses have a coupon in the book, binding together to donate to a good cause.

Savage added, “The more that we can do together that’s where it makes more impact because we all are putting it together in a pool. Instead of each of us doing our own separate things, which a lot of us do do other things as well.”

How it works? Buy the coupon book for $15. That $15 goes directly to DakotAbilities and all the coupons go into your pocket.

Sadie Swier, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Downtown Sioux Falls said, “A wonderful way not only for people to support a local charity, but also get into these shops during the holiday season and use some great coupons that can only be found in these books.”

The books went on sale in November, but if you already have all your gifts for the holiday season, the deals go beyond the end of the year.

“It’s available through December 31st, but the coupons are all redeemable until the end of March,” Swier addded.

Whether you buy or sell, everyone leaves a winner.

“It’s a win/win for us and it’s a definite win for the community,” Savage said.

Last year the coupon book raised over $7,000.

You can buy coupon books at any participating businesses, or online at DTSF.com