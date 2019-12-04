Health Program Offers Free HIV Prevention Drug to Uninsured

WASHINGTON – The government has launched a program to provide a daily HIV prevention drug for free to people who need the protection but have no insurance to pay for it. It’s part of the Trump administration’s goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030.

Taking certain anti-HIV drugs every day dramatically reduces the chances someone who’s still healthy becomes infected. But Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tells The Associated Press too few people get the drugs. The cost is one reason.

There are 38,000 new HIV infections in the U.S. annually. California-based drugmaker Gilead Sciences is donating HIV prevention medicines.