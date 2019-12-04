Crystal Johnson Named Interim Minnehaha Co. State’s Attorney

SIOUX FALLS

Crystal Johnson has been named the Interim State’s Attorney for Minnehaha County.

Johnson is appointed by Judge Robin Houwman. She will take office at 5:01 p.m. on December 6th.

The appointment comes after Aaron McGowan’s resignation. McGowan cited “negative news coverage and health issues” as the reasons for his departure. McGowan was the subject of an investigation, which included allegations of alcohol-related issues.

Johnson will serve the remained of the term, which is up for election in 2020.

Johnson began practicing law in Minnehaha County in January of 2005. She’s worked as a prosecutor for over 10 years. She became a Magistrate Judge in April of 2015, serving until May of 2018 when she returned to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office as a Senior Trial Attorney.

Johnson is also a graduate of The University of Sioux Falls, and The Kansas School of Law.