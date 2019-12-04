Lancers Men Outscore Tigers in Wild Game at Corn Palace

Lancers Men Outscore Tigers in Wild Game at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, SD… The KDLT Athlete of the Week Colby Johnson said he wants to be part of a national championship team at Mount Marty. They have already had some high quality wins, but Wednesday’s 106-98 win at the Corn Palace over the 6th-ranked and unbeaten Tigers of DWU will make the NAIA take notice. Jordan Johnson led the Lancers with 35 points, Chris King had 26 and Colby had 25 and they needed them all because Ty Hoglund missed only 2 shots from the floor in his 43 point performance and Tyson Smiley chipped in with 25. The Tigers are now 8-1 and the Lancers, who received votes in the NAIA poll are 11-2.