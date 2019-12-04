Northwestern Sweeps Lawrence Tech in NAIA Pool Play

Northwestern Sweeps Lawrence Tech in NAIA Pool Play

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX CITY, IA… The Northwestern women improved to 30-1 with a sweep of Lawrence Tech in the 2nd of 3 pool play matches. In doing so they clinched a spot in the Sweet 16 on Friday. But the match was very close with the Red Raiders winning 27-25, 27-25, 25-23. Anna Wedel led the way with 16 kills and AJ Kacmarynski had 14 kills to lead the 2nd-ranked Red Raiders. They play Corban on Thursday at 6:00 in the final day of pool play. The Sweet 16 begins on Friday at the Tyson Events Center.