Put a Freeze on Winter Fires: Tips to Stay Safe This Holiday Season

Strung lights, holiday green and festive décor are all symbols of the holiday season, but these trademarks also pose a fire risk.

In the wake of a fatal house fire earlier this week, we spoke with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue bout taking the necessary precautions.

The holiday season is a time for festivities, but a celebration can quickly turn disastrous if precautions aren’t taken.

“When you’re cooking unattended, cooking fires happen so quick,” says Steve Fessler, the Division Chief of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the number one cause of at home fires. So, make sure you keep an eye on the stove.

Heating is the second leading cause of home fires.

“Fireplaces and heaters and different things like that where gas is involved, that the CO (Carbon Monoxide) can accumulate and have issues there. One of the things we really try to get people to do is have smoke alarms and CO alarms in their houses.”

So, be cautious of where you place space heaters.

A good smelling candle always adds to the holiday spirit. But, this makes December the leading month for at home candle fires, causing an average of nearly 8-thousand at-home fires on a year according to the NFPA.

“If you have unattended candles burning… Where along a drape, or something where something just happens to get knocked into it and things can start in a quick hurry…try to be within the room where you have the candle.”

“Making sure that if you have a live Christmas tree that it is continuously watered…”

Christmas lights strung on a dried out tree can easily catch on fire, “If you start to see your needles drop you need to make sure that you’re getting plenty of water.”

A good starting point is by simply being aware of your surroundings and utilities.

“But just having that extra awareness about what you’re doing, where you’re at, what’s going on and just playing it safe.”

For more tips on fire safety for the whole year, visit National Fire Protection Association’s website here.