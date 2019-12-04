Someone You Should Know: Mother-Daughter Duo Support Local Artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s the most wonderful time of the year for mother-daughter duo Pennie Ogden and Chantel Olson. However, it’s also the busiest time of their year. The two are owners of Art Moms.

“We are two artists that do greeting cards and painted artwork and just travel like gypsies and sale our wares,” said Olson.

For 16 years, the two have also supported local artists during the holidays. Starting in November, they open a pop-up shop at a temporary location where local artists can sell their homemade items. They do this because they know how tough it can be when first starting out as an artist.

“We wanted to gather people that were starting off, little makers. Local is huge for us, like we love supporting small businesses and local businesses, stay at home moms that are, you know dabbling and creating. And we just thought, well let’s just start with a few artists, which is what we did 16 years ago. I think there was maybe 10 to 15 of us,” said Olson.

Now they are showcasing work from 50 makers who are from South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

“They are our little elves, that’s what we call them. They are constantly creating and bringing in new stuff for our customers,” said Olson.

Art Moms sells everything from clothing to jewelry to home decor. They try to fill every space in their store with art.

“We can always tell the first time people that come in because they are amazed and our regulars walk in like it’s no big deal,” said Ogden.

What makes the store even more special is that the mom and daughter get to work together.

“We are such a great team, we get along, we’re best friends, I was the maid of honor in her wedding,” said Ogden.

“We see each other all the time and it’s really a blessing,” said Olson.

The two are proud of what they’ve created.

“Success for us is success for everyone. So to have our makers do good is the best thing we can ask for,” said Olson.

They hope their pop-up store will inspire others to support local artists.

The Art Moms pop-up store is located at 3101 West 41st Street near Plato’s Closet and Olive Garden. They’re open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 5-7 and December 11-21.