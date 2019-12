Willie Nelson Says He’s Done Smoking Marijuana

Country music icon, Willie Nelson, says he has decided to hang up his joint. America’s proudest pothead, whose name is practically synonymous with lighting up, says he has stopped smoking marijuana.

Nelson says he decided to quit due to ongoing health and breathing issues. The 86-year-old postponed part of his August concert tour due to breathing issues. He resumed the tour the next month.