Athletic Trainers Take Precautionary Measures to Keep Student-Athletes Safe

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls Roosevelt Athletic Trainer Scott Roggenbuck said, “I usually walk around from practice to practice, poke our head in to see what’s going on.”

Scott Roggenbuck has been checking up on practices and treating athletes at Roosevelt High School for the past 15 years. Over the years he has focused on building relationships with athletes and their parents; something that can help diagnose a problem before is happens.

He said, “The nice part about being here every day is you get to know the kids, and so when there is something that goes wrong you have a better idea of what their normal disposition is like to help you determine if there is something or if there is a problem.”

The South Dakota High School Activities Association requires students to receive and eight-step physical before participating in athletics. This process reviews an athlete’s health, such as checking their blood pressure and cardiac-related history. It is up to each school board to determine how often these physicals are needed.

“They (Sioux Falls School District) used to do it (require physicals) every three years, now they actually switched it to every year they do it.” Roggenbuck continued, “Which is really good because as a kid develops from their freshman and senior year there’s a lot of changes that go on in a kids body, and it’s really good to stay on top of that.”

Before every school year, Roosevelt holds a parent meeting letting kids and their parents know that communication can be the key to preventing a health scare.

Roggenbuck said, “Parents have been fantastic as far as letting us know if there is a an issue with their child. Then, they’ll periodically ask us how have they been doing in practice, what do you see? Do you notice anything?”

When out at a practice or game, Roggenbuck always carries emergency equipment.

He added, “We always have a med-pack with us that has any emergency tools we may need.”

And as far as having Defibrillators.

“There’s one in the gym and then we have a portable one that we have in this room, our training room, that we take out to practices and to events,” said Roggenbuck.

Each school district has the option to enforce more strict regulations on top of what the state already requires.