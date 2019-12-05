Coyotes Ready For Post Season Run

Coyotes Ready For Post Season Run

VERMILLION, SD… The USD volleyball team starts the post season Thursday night in Vermillion when they take on Central Michigan in the first round of the N-I-V-C. If the CVoyotes win they would then play the UNLV-Kansas City winner Friday at 2:00. It’s a chance for the team to really make a name for itself in terms of branding and open more eyes on the NCAA selection committee after being snubbed for the big dance.

Sami Slaughter, USD Junior says:”Exactly I think so and it will kind of light a fire under our butts for next year and just like knowing we can get there and it’s possible for us…”

Leanne Williamson, USD Volleyball Coach says: “I think every year gets us a step closer to that and this year absolutely did. I think more people know who we are, more people around the country know who South Dakota volleyball is and that’s something pretty special and I think we felt this team has been really good in the past. But this year with some of the win streaks, it’s not everything but I do think it caught some peoples attention…”

The Coyotes went through the regular season with a 27-1 record with the only loss at Iowa State. But losing to Omaha in the Summit semi’s proved to be costly in terms of making the NCAA tournament. Much like women’s basketball, the Coyotes are hoping to draw more attention to the Summit League with a solid run in the N-I-V-C…